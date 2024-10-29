VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • First of six units begin generating power at B.C.'s Site C dam

    The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., April 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., April 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share

    BC Hydro says the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia has started generating power.

    The provincial electric utility says in a statement that the first of six generating units on the Site C dam has begun operations after completing testing and commissioning procedures.

    It’s expected that the site will be in full service by fall 2025, adding about eight per cent more supply to B.C.'s electricity grid.

    BC Hydro says the reservoir is now reaching more than 90 per cent full, with the water level at the dam rising by about 40 metres since late August when the filling process begun.

    The utility is also warning people to stay away from the area of the reservoir for at least one year after it has been filled, citing possible unstable terrain and floating vegetation debris as potential hazards.

    BC Hydro says the reservoir filling is anticipated to be completed later this fall.

    Construction of Site C project was launched in 2015 under Christy Clark's B.C. Liberal government and has seen cost estimates spike from up to $6.6 billion in 2007 to $16 billion in 2021.

    The project continued under former BC NDP Premier John Horgan after he said the dam needed to be finished despite his party not supporting the start of construction in the first place.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate

    The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.

    Lost Chopin music uncovered in 'thrilling' discovery

    A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frederic Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News