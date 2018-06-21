

The Canadian Press





PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. - The federal government is partnering with First Nations to protect the Pacific North Coast.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Prince Rupert, B.C., today as part of a celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The agreement between the federal government and 14 coastal First Nations launches a partnership on marine initiatives that the government says will advance reconciliation and protect an area covering two-thirds of the B.C. coast.

The First Nations and the federal government have agreed to co-ordinate management and conservation of the ocean, which includes developing a network of marine protected areas.

Trudeau says the reconciliation agreement will help Canada deliver on the promise of collaborative management to protect and preserve the north coast.

Heiltsuk Chief Marilyn Slett says the agreement is a positive step towards nation-to-nation collaboration and gives the First Nations an opportunity to work with Canada to ensure sustainable marine management and protection measures are in place.