First-degree murder charge laid after man's body found in Okanagan Lake

A body found in Okanagan Lake has been identified and first-degree murder charges have been laid in the case, according to an update from Mounties.

On Saturday, the West Kelowna RCMP issued a public appeal for information after finding a man dead in "shallow water" under the William Bennett Bridge the previous day. At that time, police were trying to figure out who the man was and probing "any potential criminality," their statement said.

On Tuesday, investigators announced they had arrested and charged 25-year-old Wyne Zablan.

"Police have now positively identified the victim and will not be releasing his name pending notification of his next of kin,” wrote Insp. Brent Novakoski of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

“It is evident that Mr. Zablan and the victim knew each other and we feel that there is no risk to the public”

Zablan is in jail and next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.

Anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to police is urged to call 1-877-987-8477.