First and only debate between B.C. party leaders happening Oct. 8
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties will be going toe-to-toe next month for their first and only debate ahead of the provincial election.
NDP leader David Eby, Conservative leader John Rustad and Green leader Sonia Furstenau will face off from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 – 11 days before voters head to the polls and choose their next government.
The event will be broadcast on television and streamed online through a consortium of news organizations, including CTV News Vancouver.
Shachi Kurl, public policy analyst for the Angus Reid Institute, will moderate the debate, posing questions to the candidates on a variety of pressing issues facing the province.
Following the event, the leaders are scheduled to appear at a post-debate media conference, where they will take questions about their performance.
The election is happening on Oct. 19, but voters will be able to cast an advanced ballot from Oct. 10-13 and 15-16. Voters can also vote in advance by mail or at district electoral offices.
What Justin Trudeau told Stephen Colbert in the PM's late-night TV debut
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said many Canadians are taking their cost-of-living frustrations 'out on me for understandable reasons,' during his U.S. late-night television debut on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert Monday night.
Busloads of students at rental house in London, Ont. sparks call to tighten rules
The calls are growing louder for city council to tighten the rules governing short-term accommodations, including those advertised on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, after students arrived by the busload at a rented house in the Masonville neighbourhood.
Israel and Hezbollah renew fire after the deadliest day in Lebanon since 2006
Israel and Hezbollah traded fire again on Tuesday -- including a new Israeli airstrike on Beirut -- as the death toll from a massive Israeli bombardment climbed to nearly 560 people and thousands fled from southern Lebanon with the two sides on the brink of all-out war.
Coca-Cola is pulling its newest 'permanent' flavour from store shelves
Coca-Cola is discontinuing the production of its new Spiced flavour just six months after the soda hit shelves, marking the end of a disappointing attempt to attract younger drinkers.
Suspected death in a 'suicide capsule' in Switzerland; several detained
Police in northern Switzerland said Tuesday that several people have been detained and a criminal case opened in connection with the suspected death of a person in a new 'suicide capsule.'
Is COVID XEC worse than other variants? Expert shares what's known about the virus in Canada
While many Canadians no longer stress as much about COVID-19 as they did during its peak, health experts say a new variant has been spreading in some parts of the world and is now present in Canada.
These buildings would have transformed skylines, but they were never built
On a different timeline, the New York Stock Exchange might have been housed inside an imposing, Mayan temple-shaped tower; Disney World would exit to an after-party companion park named Night World.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are apparently distant relatives
Genealogy and family tree tracking site Ancestry announced on Monday that by using “billions of historical records and public family trees,” they’ve discovered that the two music powerhouses are actually seventh cousins, once removed.
WestJet ordered to pay passengers $2K after offering only $16 for flight diversion
B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered WestJet to refund a family in full for their diverted flight and compensate them for associated costs.
'Scotch Tape and wet paper': Healing fragile B.C. health system is key election issue
Temporary emergency room shutdowns have hit rural and urban hospitals, hundreds of cancer patients have been sent across the U.S. border for radiation therapy, and there's a shortage of nurses and doctors. Here's how B.C.'s major political parties plan to improve health care in the province.
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Man accused of faking asbestos reports for Edmonton’s largest school division
Police have charged a former worker with Edmonton Public Schools with forgery and fraud over $5,000 for allegedly faking asbestos reports over two years. And Jason McCallum is still at large.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Leaves are falling, but temperatures are rising
A late-September warm spell peaks today and Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s across central and southern Alberta.
-
'This is about safety': Speeding, dangerous driving renews calls for vehicle seizures
Alberta is one of the few provinces without the ability to seize a vehicle traveling 50 km/h over the speed limit.
BREAKING Man in critical condition after overnight shooting
A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the northeast Calgary community of Cityscape.
A former Lethbridge pastor who bilked millions out of hundreds of southern Albertans has appealed his conviction and sentence.
-
WEATHER Warm and windy conditions with highs more than 10 C above average
Tuesday and Wednesday will be uneventful in southern Alberta – outside of some unusually warm conditions.
A former Lethbridge pastor who bilked millions out of hundreds of southern Albertans has appealed his conviction and sentence.
Southern Alberta farmers wrapping up harvest
Farmers in southern Alberta are working to wrap up harvest, with 80 per cent of major crops in the bin, according to the province's latest crop report.
Reconciliation Week now underway in Lethbridge
Monday marked the official start of Reconciliation Week in Lethbridge.
Passengers flying in to dry First Nation warned bags, cargo could be searched
A dry, fly-in First Nation in northern Manitoba is putting drug and alcohol smugglers on notice.
Northern Manitoba mayor calling on province to help fix decaying bridge
The mayor of Lynn Lake, Man. is concerned about a bridge connecting to his community and what would happen if it became impassable.
Stolen classic car reunited with Winnipeg owner
A classic car stolen from a Winnipeg man's garage earlier this month has been recovered.
Sask.'s two major parties trade ideas on how to improve health care
Health care is shaping up to be a major issue for this fall’s provincial election in Saskatchewan and on Monday both the Sask. Party and NDP announced plans on how they will work to improve the sector if elected this fall.
Sask. court hears arguments from province, UR Pride in Parents' Bill of Rights appeal
The Saskatchewan Government is fighting to have a Court of King's Bench decision reversed. A decision which would allow a constitutional challenge of its Parents' Bill of Rights.
Saskatchewan farmers calling on province to step away from net-zero commitments
Farmer are thinking about more than their crops this harvest. They're talking about the upcoming Saskatchewan election and how provincial and federal policies may impact their economic future.
Candle Lake Golf Course restaurant may be a total loss after early morning fire
Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Candle Lake Golf Course clubhouse on Monday morning.
'A really serious respiratory virus:' What you need to know about RSV and new vaccines
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, season is just a few months away, but new vaccine options have already arrived for Ontario residents who may be vulnerable to the winter bug.
Toronto could see up to 50 mm of rain as rainfall warning issued for areas across Ontario
A rainfall warning is in effect for Toronto and many other regions across southern Ontario with Environment Canada calling for up to 50 millimetres of rainfall over a period of less than 24 hours.
Cruisers damaged during attempted theft of vehicles from downtown parking garage
One suspect is in custody and a second is still outstanding after Toronto police say cruisers were damaged while officers attempted to intervene in the theft of two luxury vehicles in an underground parking garage in the city’s downtown core.
Port of Montreal container fire brought under control
A fire in a container at one of the Port of Montreal's terminals prompted the city to issue a containment notice for the area adjacent to the port on Monday evening, in the Mercier--Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
78 stolen vehicles seized in Montreal port in one month as numbers continue to skyrocket
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reported this week that officers in the agency's Montreal Marine and Rail Services seized 78 vehicles and transferred them to police. Numbers of stolen vehicles in Quebec continue to skyrocket.
Man, 34, stabbed near in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was stabbed shortly before midnight in the St. Henri neighbourhood.
Number of CRA employees fired for inappropriately claiming CERB approaches 300
The Canada Revenue Agency has provided new data on the number of employees who were found to have received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 drivers charged with stunt driving during Orleans traffic blitz
Police were busy pulling over stunt drivers in Ottawa's east end last week.
Ottawa police seeking suspect in O-Train assault
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking public assistance to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a passenger aboard an O-Train last month.
50 people report gastrointestinal illness after attending P.E.I. shellfish festival
Public health officials in Prince Edward Island are investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness reported among 50 people who attended a shellfish festival over the weekend.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Moncton highway Monday afternoon
A man in his 60s was struck by an SUV and killed while walking on Wheeler Boulevard in Moncton, N.B., late Monday afternoon.
Halifax de-designates tent encampment on University Avenue over safety concerns
The Halifax Regional Municipality is de-designating an encampment space on University Avenue due to snow-clearing safety concerns.
Busloads of students at rental house in London, Ont. sparks call to tighten rules
The calls are growing louder for city council to tighten the rules governing short-term accommodations, including those advertised on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, after students arrived by the busload at a rented house in the Masonville neighbourhood.
Special weather statement in effect for the region
Showers are expected to push into the region through the afternoon as a moisture laden system moves into the Great Lakes Basin.
'Burnouts and fireworks on the roof of a building': Hundreds gather for illegal car meet in south London
519 Meets organized a car rally in south London on Saturday in a Value Village parking lot, and it turned out to be their largest ever.
Three killed, three hurt in Wellesley Township crash
Three people were killed Monday morning in a crash north of Wellesley.
Regional police search for missing woman
Officials say Lixian, 29, is known to frequent Waterloo Region, Toronto and Niagara Falls.
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say a toddler in Cambridge, Ont., who was reported missing early Monday morning, has since died.
Sault couple awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbours
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
Local driver charged in fatal Highway 17 crash in Verner
A Verner man, 35, is charged after a fatal crash on Highway 17 last month that killed one and sent another to hospital.
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.