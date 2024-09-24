First and only debate between B.C. party leaders happening Oct. 8

The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties will be going toe-to-toe next month for their first and only debate ahead of the provincial election.

NDP leader David Eby, Conservative leader John Rustad and Green leader Sonia Furstenau will face off from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 – 11 days before voters head to the polls and choose their next government.

The event will be broadcast on television and streamed online through a consortium of news organizations, including CTV News Vancouver.

Shachi Kurl, public policy analyst for the Angus Reid Institute, will moderate the debate, posing questions to the candidates on a variety of pressing issues facing the province.

Following the event, the leaders are scheduled to appear at a post-debate media conference, where they will take questions about their performance.

The election is happening on Oct. 19, but voters will be able to cast an advanced ballot from Oct. 10-13 and 15-16. Voters can also vote in advance by mail or at district electoral offices.