

CTV News Vancouver





Surrey Mounties say a house fire that put three people in hospital Sunday, including two children, is believed to be suspicious.

The two-alarm blaze broke out in the basement suite of a home on 144B Street at around 10:30 a.m., triggering a massive emergency response in the neighbourhood involving eight ambulances.

Firefighters and paramedics could be seen performing CPR on the victims outside the home, including young children who were described by neighbours as a baby and toddler.

On Monday, Surrey RCMP confirmed two children remain in critical condition, and that investigators believe the fire is suspicious.

The detachment said it is still working with Surrey firefighters to determine the cause.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.