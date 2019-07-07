Four people hospitalized, two in critical condition after Surrey fire
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 12:22PM PDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 7, 2019 12:25PM PDT
A house fire in Surrey sent four people to hospital Sunday morning.
Two of those transported were in critical condition, according to British Columbia Emergency Health Services. Two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A total of 8 ambulances responded to the scene at 144A Street and 71 Avenue in the city's East Newton neighbourhood.
