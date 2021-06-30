VANCOUVER -- Everyone in the village of Lytton, B.C., has been ordered to evacuate the area due to an out-of-control wildfire threatening the community.

Social media posts indicate the flames have already engulfed multiple buildings in the village of about 250 people, but CTV News has yet to confirm those reports.

Calls to Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman, the RCMP and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District's emergency operations centre have not been returned.

Polderman issued the evacuation order on Wednesday afternoon, following days of extreme heat that repeatedly broke Canadian temperature records.

"A fire event located within the Village of Lytton is threatening structures and the safety of residents," the order reads. "All residents are advised to leave the community and go to a safe location."

The mayor promised to provide information on emergency services "as it becomes available."

It's unclear which of the nearby wildfires has made its way to the community, which is located about 260 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.