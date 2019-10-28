NORTH VANCOUVER - Firefighters and police in North Vancouver are urging people who spend time on the Capilano River to use life jackets, after a tragic fishing accident claimed the life of a man over the weekend.

According to RCMP, the man was fishing with three other friends Sunday afternoon near Cable Pool, not far from the fish hatchery, when a line got snagged.

RCMP say the man took a couple steps in to the river in an attempt to untangle the fishing line when it appears he slipped.

“He lost his footing and he got swept downstream,” Sgt. Peter DeVries with North Vancouver RCMP told CTV News. “One of his friends went in to try and help him but unfortunately he wasn’t able to catch up to him.”

The second man ended up in the water clinging to a rock and was rescued by their two other friends, but the first man was swept further downstream.

The fire department launched a rescue boat and firefighters were eventually able to reach the first fisherman. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

The second man was also taken to hospital but has since been released.

It doesn’t appear either of the men were wearing life jackets.

“For the fisherman here today, the use of a personal floatation device may have been a difference-maker for the result we had,” said Deputy Chief Wayne Kennedy with the District of North Vancouver Fire Department.

The area along the Capilano River where the tragedy happened is a popular fishing spot, especially at this time of year when many anglers are fishing for salmon.

The area was filled with dozens of people fishing on Sunday, the vast majority of which were without life jackets.

“The waters in these rivers are extremely powerful, much more powerful than a lot of people realize,” said DeVries. “It can be deceiving, and it can be a bit disarming.”

According to police, the fisherman who died Sunday had been wearing hip waders, but it’s unclear if that may have contributed to what happened.

In light of the tragedy, RCMP and the fire department are now urging people who spend time on the river to wear lifejackets.

“With fast flowing water, you need to wear a life jacket. You need to take those safety precautions,” DeVries said.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 30s. His name has not been released.