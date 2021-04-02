VANCOUVER -- Firefighters in Vancouver have knocked down another fire at the Strathcona Park homeless encampment. It's the third fire at the park in the past two weeks.

Vancouver Fire received a report of explosions in the park around 7:30 on Thursday evening.

Crews arrived to find one tent fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished, and damage was contained to the one tent. There were no reported injuries, and the cause has not been officially determined.

On March 30th, the Vancouver Park Board issued an order that all tents and other structures be cleared out of the northeast corner of Strathcona Park by 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8.

It's an extension of the park board order issued in February that restricted tents from being set up on the west side of the park. Remediation work is now underway on that section of the greenspace.

BC Housing has purchased three hotels in Vancouver, which will be converted into supportive housing for those currently experiencing homelessness.

The province is spending $75.5 million to take ownership of the Patricia Hotel, and two other properties on Main Street.

It comes as the federal government buys three Vancouver hotels as well, including the Ramada downtown. Altogether, the six properties will provide 340 permanent supportive homes.

The park board plans to have Strathcona Park back to normal operations, including recreational activities and community programs, as quickly as possible. Remediation work on the park's northeast section won't begin until everyone moves into housing, and all structures in the encampment have been removed.