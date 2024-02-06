Fines, hunting ban for B.C. man found with freezer full of 'wildlife parts': conservation service

A Prince George man has been fined $6,000 and banned from hunting for two years for offences including the illegal possession of dead wildlife, according to officials.

The BC Conservation Officer Service posted about the case on social media Monday, saying the investigation began in 2021 when they received a report that someone had "illegally shot a mountain goat."

The investigation led them to search a home in Prince George in December of that year.

"During this search, officers located and seized brass knuckles, a freezer filled with parts of wildlife, as well as a bull moose head and meat and a mountain goat head," the social media post says.

Travais Galbraith pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges under the Wildlife Act and the Criminal Code of Canada, the BCCOS said, noting those charges included the unlawful possession of dead wildlife and the unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon.

The judge's sentencing decision is not available online.