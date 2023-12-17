Financial strains mean more pets left at shelters in B.C.

For Alisa Nelson, her dog Neetschy is a lifeline.

“She’s my world. She’s a good friend,” Nelson said.

Nelson said her shepherd-husky mix helps her get through many daily health challenges.

“I suffer with fibromyalgia so my body is in constant pain all the time,” Nelson explained.

“She (Neetschy) forces me to get up and out of bed all the time,” she said.

But last year, Neetschy became sick and needed an emergency vet visit.

The bill was $500, something Nelson, who is on a disability income, couldn’t afford.

She worried she’d have to surrender her dog to a shelter.

“I can’t picture my life without her and I don’t know what I would have done if I had to give her up,” she said.

The financial strain faced by pet owners like Nelson is a growing problem.

“What we're seeing is that sometimes families, they might be okay on a day to day basis, but they can't necessarily afford that unexpected expense,” said Dr. Emilia Wong Gordon of Haven Veterinary Services.

The B.C. charity Paws for Hope Animal Foundation says so many people need help paying their vet bills, the organization is forced to turn down about 150 requests every month.

“It is incredibly alarming because we are seeing an increase year over year that’s doubling in the need for support for veterinary care,” said Kathy Powelson of Paws for Hope, who said it’s very difficult to turn down requests for help.

“We know that behind that request is an animal that is most likely suffering and a family and individual suffering as well,’ Powelson explained, adding that the financial problems with pets are being felt across the country.

It’s also meant animals in shelters are less likely to find a new home.

“Animals are getting stuck in the shelter system longer through no fault of their own because of these broader socio-economic issues,” said Wong Gordon.

Fortunately, Nelson was able to get help from Paws for Hope and didn’t have to give up her beloved dog.

But she knows not everyone gets that chance.