VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s anti-gang police agency says a 28-year-old Chilliwack man is the final person to be sentenced after an investigation into drug trafficking by a Fraser Valley crime syndicate with ties to northern B.C.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says Darcy Horvath pleaded guilty in 2019 and last month was sentenced to four years in jail for drug-related offences and two-and-a-half years for firearms offences.

It says the investigation that began in 2014 resulted in charges against numerous people and the seizure of guns, cash, a large cocaine press and more than $2 million worth of illegal drugs, including fentanyl.

The arrests took place in Chilliwack and Fort St. John.

(The Canadian Press)