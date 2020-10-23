VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update this week, after breaking its daily case count record two days in a row.

The written update from the province's health ministry is expected to be delivered in the afternoon.

On Thursday, B.C.'s top doctor revealed the highest number of positive tests recorded in the province over a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic. Dr. Bonnie Henry said 274 cases of COVID-19 had been reported between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 12,331.

Just the day before, B.C. had also set a case count record when the health ministry reported 203 more positive tests.

During her live update Thursday, Henry explained three areas of concern as the case count grows: the first school outbreak in the province, social gatherings and workplaces.

"As much as I am hesitant to do so – and we've seen this before – if there is a major source of transmission, additional measures can and will be put in place if they're needed," she said.

"We will use all the tools that are available, whether that is conditions tied to wedding licences, restrictions on numbers and indoor gatherings, or other measures that we know will be effective."

