VANCOUVER -- One more COVID-19 update is coming Friday afternoon from B.C.'s health ministry.

The latest update on case numbers and outbreaks will be released through a written statement in the afternoon.

On Thursday, B.C.'s top doctor and health minister did their briefing from the Fraser Health region, which has seen the most COVID-19 cases in the province since the start of the pandemic.

"We are here because in recent weeks, COVID-19 has been disproportionately affecting communities in the Fraser Valley," Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.

"We know that many people in this community are our essential workers who have kept our province going over this pandemic, whether it's in health care, long-term care, schools, agriculture, (or our) processing plants."

During that update, Henry announced 234 more test-positive cases and one more death.

Officials also said Thursday 204 people recovered from COVID-19 since their last update, and that they were actively monitoring 5,714 people who were exposed to the known cases.

