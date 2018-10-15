One of the big unknowns with marijuana legalization is how recreational pot will be treated in the workplace.

The answers to questions such as whether workers can use weed on their breaks, or if they can be fired for lighting up on their own time, remain largely unanswered in some offices.

CTV News set out in search of guidelines, and found out that even two days from legalization, there were still very few hard and fast rules.

At Vancouver-based Eeko Couriers, the company's co-founder says speed, safety and focus are everything.

"We've got 20 drivers on the road right now… Hundreds upon hundreds of orders that are moving around," Josef Shechter told CTV.

He described operations as a bit of a juggling act, laughing as he said, "We look like a bunch of clowns right now in the circus."

But Shechter, who founded Eeko with his two older brothers, isn't joking when it comes to cannabis, and impairment won't be tolerated at work.

"It's a pretty thin line and it's not going to be crossed," he said.

Shechter said he still has questions including whether employees should be permitted to have cannabis in their vehicles or on their person during deliveries.

"I can't really control what's in your backpack," he said.

"As long as it's not affecting you or your work."

He gave workers a quiz, asking what they should be able to do while at work, and what behavior should be limited to their personal lives. Still, Shechter says the company is weeding through details before finalizing its pot policy.

CTV News also spoke to an expert, who offered the following advice: "Don't panic. This is going to be an evolution, not a revolution."

Jay Rosenthal is the president of Business of Cannabis in Toronto, a company that describes itself as a platform for news, analysis and insights into the business side of Canada's cannabis sector.

He said it's better to reach for the coffee pot, not the newly legal pot, when taking a break from work.

"It's probably bad policy to do that, just like the three-martini lunch has gone away," Rosenthal said.

When it comes to drug testing at the office, he said results generally show past use, not current impairment.

But when it comes to social events and business trips, situations where employees likely would have a drink with a client, businesses will have to consider if employees can consume cannabis.

"Be responsible, be thoughtful, use common sense, just like you would now," he advised.

Experts suggest companies need a formal policy, and to communicate it with everyone.

When it comes to zero tolerance on and off duty, as is Air Canada's policy for pilots, factors employers should consider include safety, employee policy, and whether they're testing for other substances like alcohol.

Most people CTV News spoke to said employees are responsible and aren't showing up impaired now, so it probably won't change on Wednesday.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's David Molko