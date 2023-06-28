Ferry sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland cancelled ahead of long weekend

Travellers between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland may experience even longer waits than normal this long weekend, as BC Ferries deals with unexpected additional maintenance on one of its largest ships.

The provincial ferry service announced Wednesday that its Coastal Celebration vessel had been removed from service for an "unplanned, extended refit," decreasing the overall passenger and vehicle capacity between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

In a statement, the ferry service said it had reassigned more than 6,600 bookings from the Coastal Celebration to other vessels, and that it had "averted booking cancellations."

The Coastal Celebration remains in dry dock "due to unexpected complications with its propulsion systems," the company said.

“The service recovery effort undertaken by our team to mitigate the impact of refit issues beyond our control has been exemplary,” said Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO of BC Ferries, in the statement.

“I want to thank customers who agreed to be rebooked on alternate sailings for their understanding and flexibility. I can assure all travellers that our engineers are working closely with shipyard crews to expedite repairs so the Coastal Celebration can safely get back on the water as soon as possible.”

The loss of the Coastal Celebration means there will be eight fewer daily sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay from Wednesday through Monday.

While customers with reservations – who make up the vast majority of passengers, according to BC Ferries – will not be affected by the change, those without reservations are encouraged to travel as foot passengers, as unreserved vehicle space will be limited.

'I DON'T FIND IT ACCEPTABLE': PREMIER

Taking questions at an unrelated news conference Wednesday morning, Premier David Eby was asked if he's worried that BC Ferries appears to be dealing with "chaos" ahead of a busy long weekend.

The premier didn't provide a direct answer on whether he's worried, but he did acknowledge the "significant challenges" BC Ferries has been facing in finding staff.

"Our economy is very hot right now," Eby said. "It's difficult to find employees and BC Ferries has been challenged by that. They have the same supply chain issues that many businesses are facing in getting parts and getting access to repair ferries. And we're seeing some of those impacts. We're going to see some of those impacts this weekend on the long weekend when families need it most."

"I don't find it acceptable, but I do understand the challenges that BC Ferries faces for the long term," he added. "BC Ferries has the capital plan in place to get those new boats in place to ensure that people can get where they need to get and I want to thank British Columbians for their patience this weekend. And I want to encourage BC Ferries to redouble their efforts to ensure timely affordable access for British Columbians. I know that's what we all want."