Ferries between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island cancelled due to wind warning
A wind warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada has prompted BC Ferries to cancel some Monday afternoon sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route.
The weather agency warned residents of Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands of strong winds that could cause damage on Monday evening.
It says a frontal system will bring southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h to the region. It adds the wind will ease before midnight.
“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur,” the weather warning reads.
As a result, the ferry service has cancelled the following sailings:
- 12 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 2 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 4 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 7 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 9 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
In addition, the 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings between Tsawassen and Nanaimo were cancelled later Monday afternoon, as well as the 8:45 and 10:10 p.m. sailings between Horeshoe Bay and Nanaimo.
BC Ferries also cancelled sailings between Comox and Powell River, Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast and some Gulf Island routes due to forecasted conditions in the Strait of Georgia.
More information on ferry cancellations can be found on the BC Ferries website.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Open banking could be coming to Canada. Here's what you need to know
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
Senior who 'likely' saved stranger's life during Vancouver Island crash dies from injuries
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
Nazi military monument removed from Ontario cemetery
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
City of Ottawa brings in collection agency to gather decades-old tickets, tanking residents' credit scores
Thousands of people in Ottawa have seen their credit score dip or outright plummet because of old tickets and fines. Some go back as far as 2003.
Deepsea eruption expected off Vancouver Island after 200 earthquakes in an hour
Scientists believe hot magma will erupt under the Pacific Ocean floor in deep waters off Vancouver Island after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area.
CNN exclusive: 'Trump Employee 5,' who unknowingly helped move classified documents, speaks out
A longtime Mar-a-Lago employee who is a central witness in the investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents is now speaking publicly because he believes that voters should hear the truth about his former boss and the case before the November election.
'A pretty scary situation:' Wheel detaches, strikes windshield of car on Hwy. 401in Toronto
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto highway.
Kate's doctored photo raises concerns about tools that let everyone easily edit images
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.