Delta Police say they've seized weapons and a large amount of fentanyl during a raid on the Brothers Keepers gang.

Police say the force's drug section executed a search warrant on Friday, targeting a Surrey residence that was part of a drug trafficking investigation into the gang.

A suspected "bulk" amount of fentanyl was seized during the raid.

Officers also found a loaded firearm, a replica restricted firearm and two bulletproof vests.

Three people were arrested and released from custody pending approval of charges.

"This seizure highlights the inherent dangers and violence associated to drug trafficking," Staff Sgt. Heath Newton, who headed up the investigation dubbed Project Infinity, said in a statement.