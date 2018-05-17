

CTV Vancouver





The federal government has promised help is on the way for flood-ravaged southern B.C., as thunderstorms threaten to send raging rivers surging even higher.

On Thursday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced he has approved the province's request for assistance, and that the federal response will include help from the Canadian Armed Forces.

"Troops are deploying to the affected areas and will provide assistance with evacuations, help protect key assets from flood damage, and bolster sandbagging efforts," Goodale said in a statement.

"British Columbians can rest assured that help will be provided as soon as possible."

The military support is just one aspect of the federal government's support, according to Goodale, but further details have not been provided.

The minister said the Government Operations Centre is in the process of coordinating federal and provincial agencies.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has put the entire Boundary region in southeastern B.C. under a special weather statement, cautioning that thunderstorms could deliver as much as 40 millimetres of rain by late Friday.

There are concerns that downpours could increase the flood risk in areas like Grand Forks, which is still reeling from widespread property damage caused by last week's flooding.

All schools in the city are closed Thursday over the potential for additional flooding and road closures.

Received an official Request for federal assistance this afternoon from BC Pub Safety Min Mike @mikefarnworthbc - to help deal with serious flooding. Response is YES. — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) May 17, 2018

Evacuation orders have forced about 3,000 people in the area from their homes, and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has cautioned even more evacuations could be necessary along the Kettle River watershed due to sloughing and erosion of the riverbanks.

"Anyone whose home is on a riverbank and who is concerned about sloughing or bank failure should stay clear," the district said in a news release.

"It is extremely important to be safe when near floodwater. River levels can rise quickly and currents can be unpredictable. The ground can be soft and unstable causing extremely poor footing. Exercise extreme caution."

Hundreds of other properties remain under evacuation alert, meaning residents must be ready to flee on short notice.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald