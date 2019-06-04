RCMP in Surrey are investigating a disturbing alleged assault against a teenager that was caught on video and posted to Facebook.

The troubling video shows a boy on his knees in a wooded area surrounded by other teens. At one point, the victim is told to kneel forward and is then kicked in the face.

It was uploaded by a man who identified himself as the boy's father. Paul, whose last name has been withheld for legal reasons, said his son is a Grade 9 student who was "attacked by at least 10 older kids" outside Fraser Heights Secondary School in response to an altercation that "had nothing to do with him."

"He was brought to the back area of the school near the tennis courts by a trusted friend no less and threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers and then kicked in the face afterwards," wrote Paul.

Surrey RCMP said they were made aware of the video on Tuesday and are now investigating.

"At this time all I can say is our youth and school officers are investigating,” said Sgt. Chad Greig of Surrey RCMP in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.

Paul suggested the altercation caught on camera stems from an incident on May 31 involving a "firearm being brandished," which was now in police custody.

"We were not told about this as I’m sure many other parents [were not]. The school is was not put on lock down and parents were not notified," wrote Paul. "This is what is happening in our local high school and our children are not being protected from preventable violence."

"We received this video because one of the attackers made a video and sent it to all the other children in the school and it eventually reached us," he added.

Greig confirmed police responded to an incident in the area of Fraser Heights secondary, but said the weapon in question was an airsoft gun and not a firearm.

"On Friday there was an incident and the police did attend, we’re unsure if these two incidents are linked," said Greig. "I’m not providing anymore further information about that until our investigation into this video furthers."

The City of Surrey was unable to responded to interview requests at the time of publishing.