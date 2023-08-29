Fatal shooting in Mission likely gang-related, IHIT says

One man has died after being shot in Mission in what authorities say was likely a gang-related slaying.

Police were called to the scene in the 32700 block of Laminman Avenue Monday around 5 p.m. Monday, where they found a 45-year-old victim with gunshot wounds, according the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"The victim was transported to a hospital while first responders attempted life-saving action," a statement from IHIT says.

"At approximately 2 a.m., on Aug. 29, 2023, the victim succumbed to his injuries," it continues.

The victim has not been identified.

Shortly after the shooting, police say a vehicle fire was reported near the intersection of Doyle Street and Richards Avenue.

"At this time, investigators believe this incident to be related to the B.C. gang conflict," the media release from IHIT says, adding it will be working with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit on the investigation.

Anyone with dashcam video from the scene of the shooting or the area where the burned-out vehicle was found is urged to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

