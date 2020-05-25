VANCOUVER -- A fatal single-vehicle collision closed a stretch of Highway 1 between Langley and Abbotsford Monday morning.

It appears a pick-up truck went off the highway and into a ditch near the 264th Street exit.

Police confirmed the driver was killed.

Westbound traffic on Highway 1 between Mount Lehman Road and 264th Street was closed to traffic, with a detour in place.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., Drive BC said the area was still closed as emergency crews were on scene and an assessment was in progress.

"Please drive with care and obey traffic control," Drive BC said on Twitter. "Expect delays."