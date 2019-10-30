VANCOUVER – A fatal collision closed a section of Highway 7 near Mission for several hours Tuesday night.

Drivers were gridlocked for hours at the Dewdney Bridge beginning around 5:30 p.m.

It appears a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck and an air ambulance was called in.

The person riding the motorcycle suffered from significant injuries and died at the scene. It's not known what caused the crash and if anyone else was injured.

The roads reopened at around 10:30 p.m.