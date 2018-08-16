

A driver who ran a red light and almost killed a young woman in Surrey last year was sentenced Thursday, but the victim's family says justice is far from being served.

"My daughter's life has been altered forever and to be quite frank, he gets a slap on the wrist," said Gillian Grant.

Her daughter, Rhaea Grant, was walking in a crosswalk at King George Boulevard and 96 Street at about 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2017 when she was struck.

Crown lawyers told the court that the driver, 31-year-old Manjit Singh, fled from the scene and showed up at his uncle's house about 2 ½ hours later. Singh told his family he had hit someone with his car, the court heard. Relatives took him to a police station, but staff there had not yet been informed about the collision and turned Singh away, telling him to report the incident to ICBC.

The driver did so and took his vehicle to a body shop before returning to his residence, which was located near the scene of the crash, at around 3 p.m.

According to prosecutors, Singh also told his roommate about what had happened. It wasn't until 4:30 p.m. when officers canvassing the neighbourhood for information about the crash happened to knock on their door. The roommate then directed them to Singh, who was taken into custody.

Singh pleaded guilty to failing to stop after a collision causing bodily harm. On Thursday, he was given a six-month conditional sentence. Singh, who now lives in Richmond, will serve the first three months under house arrests, although he will be allowed to continue working at a bakery during that time. He will then have to abide by a curfew for the last three months. He has also been given a one-year driving prohibition and must submit a DNA sample.

Singh will be on probation for a year after his sentence and has to complete 50 hours of community service.

"I was very surprised to find out this is a normal sentence for these types of crimes and that's what it was—a crime," Gillian said. "He chose to leave."

Rhaea survived the impact despite suffering life-threatening injuries, but her mother said her life will never be the same.

The 20-year-old was working as an apprentice welder with Garaventa Lift Canada, a job she took a lot of pride in, and was on her way to work when she was hit.

She suffered multiple fractures, internal lacerations and a tear in her heart.

In a victim impact statement, Rhaea described the ongoing physical and emotional pain, depression and anxiety she was experienced since the crash.

"My daughter doesn't get to go to work. This was her dream job," Gillian said. "She enjoyed getting up and going to work every day and he gets to continue to do that and it's unfair."

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on Rhaea's behalf in the days following the collision. As of Thursday afternoon, the page had raised more than $8,000.

"I deeply apologize for my actions and I never (had) intentions to hit anybody in my life," Singh told CTV News cameras on his way out of the courthouse Thursday.

Singh's lawyer told the court the collision was the result of a moment of inattention and Singh panicked, adding that his client, who has been in Canada since May of 2017, is not a permanent resident and could end up facing deportation.

The driver also apologized to the family in court, but Gillian said the display of remorse did little to bring them closure.

"He didn't look at my daughter, not once. He didn't look at my family. He didn’t turn around," she said.

"My daughter's life was almost taken from her. Her normal life was taken from her. She has to live this way the rest of her life."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber