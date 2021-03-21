VANCOUVER -- Canadian resident Kari Tomicki was reunited with her daughter on Sunday at the border between Canada and the U.S., marking the one year anniversary of the land borders closing between the two countries.

The pair met at Peace Arch park, which spans both countries. Despite COVID-19 related border restrictions, the park has remained a place for people to meet between Canada and the U.S without going through border crossings.

“Dr. Bonnie said we could meet outside and we haven’t seen our daughter since we couldn’t gather ... and she lives in Washington state, so we braved the rain and thought we’d give it a whirl,” Tomicki told CTV News Vancouver.

Tomicki’s adult daughter, Samantha, was living in New York with her husband when the pandemic started, but soon moved to their family’s lake house in Washington State.

“We moved here and we were really excited to see (our family up in Canada) a bit,” she said. “My sister just had her second baby at the end of July, and I think I met her twice and I didn’t get to see her for months and months.”

The land border restrictions, banning non-essential travel, have been in place since March 21, 2020, and have been extended on a month-by-month basis ever since. The current restrictions are in place until at least April 21.

A Canadian immigration lawyer who lives in Washington state said he thinks it’s time to change the rules.

“I’m shocked to be standing here on the one-year anniversary of the border closure having the border still closed with no foreseeable end to this closure,” said Len Saunders.

Although Saunders is a Canadian citizen, he has not been to Canada in more than a year.

“I think the Canadian government needs to start coming up with a plan so you don’t have people coming to meet at this park on a rainy Sunday in order to see their significant others,” he said.

He also questioned why those who have been vaccinated still need to abide by the 14 day quarantine.

“I’ve been fully vaccinated for over a month. I had my first shot in January, my second shot in February,” said Saunders. “Why can’t I, as a Canadian citizen, enter my own country with no quarantine?”

Saunders believes it’s time the Canadian government looks at adjusting the border restrictions.

“The Canadian government should look at people like myself or other Americans who have been vaccinated as people who should be able to enter Canada for either pleasure or business.”

For the Tomicki family, gathering at the park will do for now, but they’re holding out hope for a different kind of summer.

“Obviously (I) want the borders to open safely, but I’m going to be beside myself when they do open. I’m really hoping for a summer when we can all be together,” said Samantha Tomicki. “I’m really hoping to see my sister’s new baby.”