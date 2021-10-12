Faked injury? Vancouver Whitecaps forward fined for embellishment
Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome has been fined for simulation/embellishment in Vancouver's 4-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.
Dajome went down in the 41st minute after nutmegging fellow Colombian Yeimar Gomez Andrade on a rush down the field. The Sounder defender's hand made contact with Dajome's shoulder, with the Whitecaps forward going down theatrically as if hit in the face.
The size of the fine by the MLS disciplinary committee was not disclosed.
Gomez Andrade was booked on the play.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021
