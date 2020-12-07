VANCOUVER -- Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to BC Supreme Court on Monday for new witness testimony in extradition proceedings that have now spanned more than two years.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported Meng's lawyers were in talks with U.S. Department of Justice officials over a possible deal that would allow the Huawei CFO to return to China, in exchange for admitting some wrongdoing.

Meng is charged with bank and wire fraud for allegedly misrepresenting the company's dealings in Iran to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions in that country.

She and Huawei have repeatedly denied the charges.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment on reports of a pending deal. Trudeau added that his "top priority" was to bring home the "two Michaels."

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been jailed in China for two years, and are now charged with spying.

A spokesperson for Huawei Canada told CTV News he had no comment on the reports of a potential deal, and emails to several of Meng's lawyers in Canada and the U.S. were not returned. Canada's Department of Justice also had no comment.

