VANCOUVER -- We can't physically travel right now, but we can explore the world through food and drink.

On CTV Morning Live, Super Wine Girl Angela Aiello joined the show to highlight the flavours of New Zealand.

Aiello shared that New Zealand sauvignon blanc has gained superstar status.

New Zealand produces just one per cent of the world's wine, but 16 per cent of the world's sauvignon blanc.

Aiello explained that sauvignon blanc typically boasts flavours of lush passionfruit, citrus and gooseberry.

It can even have notes of fresh cut grass, tomato stalks, grapefruit and lime.

Aiello mentioned that the diversity in New Zealand sauvignon blanc styles is really starting to shine.

This is due to the use of wild ferments, degrees of lees contact, as well as fermentation and aging in oak, both new and old.

Sustainability is a pillar of New Zealand wines.

Sustainable Winegrowing NZ is a widely recognized world-leading sustainabliity program.

It was one of the first to be established in the international wine industry in 1995.

New Zealand boasts a temperate marine climate, so now matter what your wine style is, Aiello assures their is one to suit your palette.

To learn more about New Zealand wines check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.

New Zealand Wine

Angela Aiello