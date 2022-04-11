Explore Everything Victoria has to Offer

VICTORIA -

Victoria is a vibrant walkable and bikeable city.

It is surrounded by the sea with a vast network of bays, coves, beaches and lakes.

The Victoria Inner Harbour is one of the most beautiful harbours in the world with a rich history.

Vicotria is home to expansive green spaces, old growth forest, and abundant local wildlife. Many tourism partners share a commitment to sustainability.

Harbour Air Seaplanes was the first carbon-neutral airline and is building the world's first all-electric commercial airline.

The seaplanes dock in the Inner Harbour, which offers downtown to downtown convenience.

Inn at Laurel Point is another partner that has sustainability top of mind. It was B.C.'s first carbon-neutral hotel.

The on-site Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio combines local, farm-direct ingredients with international flavours on shareable plates.

Victoria has accomodations for every type of traveller.

For those seeking a hint of luxury the Victoria Regent Waterfront Hotel & Suites offers second to none walkability.

There are many quintessential Victoria experiences such as visiting the Butchart Gardens, winding down the alleys of Chinatown, and soaking up a brew from one of the 17 local craft breweries.

Whale watching is at the top of many people's bucket lists, and Five Star Whale Watching is committed to being Victoria's first carbon-negative operator.

Its tours offer an exhilarating way to connect with the Salish sea and its marine life.

After a day of adventuring there are plenty of dining options to choose from.

The Bard and Banker is a well loved favourite. Like many establishments in downtown Victoria it is soaked in history, housed in a Victorian era building which dates back to 1885.

The spring and summer are beautiful times of year to plan a visit to Victoria.

Victoria averages 308 days of bright sunshine per year with comfortable dry summers and low humidity.