Experience a Quintessential Winter Getaway in Switzerland

VANCOUVER -

Switzerland deems itself the original winter vacation destination.

Visitors will quickly discover that there are no shortage of ways to enjoy the magic of the season.

Winter sport enthusiasts will delight with more than 200 ski regions filled with stunning vistas of snow-capped peaks.

For those looking for a tranquil getaway, Switzerland is the country with the most car-free winter resorts in the world.

Zermatt lies at the foot of the Matterhorn.

It features original character and endless possibilities when it comes to activities such as the Zermatt Snow Park.

There are many options to unwind throughout Switzerland.

Families can enjoy cozy fondue in a tram or take time to pamper and relax at renowned spas.

For those looking to create unforgettable memories, a trip 3400 metres above sea level may be just the ticket.

Jungfraujoch, also known as the Top of Europe in Interlaken, takes you to a high alpine wonderland of ice and snow.

There are plenty of experiences to indulge in such as visiting the highest Lindt shop in the world, glacial hiking, delightful cuisine, and plenty of fresh powder for winter fun.

Getting around Switzerland is easy due to their roughly 29 000 kilometres of extensive public transit.

Right now visitors can enjoy savings of 25% off the Swiss Travel Pass.

It includes unlimited travel on premium panoramic trains, unlimited use of public transportation in more than 90 towns and cities, plus additional perks.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more winter wanderlust from Switzerland.