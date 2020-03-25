VANCOUVER -- Evo users are being asked to limit their use of the car sharing vehicles to "essential trips" until the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

Essential trips could include picking up urgent groceries, getting medication or going to work for those on the frontlines of the battle against the virus, the company said Wednesday.

"Please help us be there for frontline workers," Evo president Eric Hopkins said in an email to members. "It's simply the right thing to do for the health and safety of our community – and that's what's important right now."

Evo has already doubled its cleaning and disinfecting protocols, but recommended people bring disposable wipes to use at the start and end of their trips if using a vehicle for an essential purpose.

"That includes steering wheel, door handles, gear shift, seat belt, parking brake, blinker and any buttons," Hopkins said.

"Just like any other time you venture out, avoid putting your hands to your mouth, nose or face before washing your hands with water and soap for at least 20 seconds, to keep yourself and all others safe."

At least two Metro Vancouver cab companies have also suspended service during the COVID-19 crisis – Sunshine Cabs on the North Shore and Kuber Taxi in Surrey – but there are others still operating for people who don't have transportation options.

TransLink is also continuing to run buses, SkyTrains and SeaBuses, though on a reduced service schedule.