

Angela Jung, CTV News Vancouver





BURNABY, B.C. - Some people living in the Metrotown area are afraid four new rezoning projects will make it impossible for them to afford rent in their neighbourhood.

Traian Neacsu has lived in his Bennett Street apartment for more than five years and he's worried about being displaced and not being able to return after construction.

"This is going to affect my life in a way I cannot predict now. Being a dad, being divorced, it is going to create fewer opportunities for me to see my daughter," Neacsu said.

He told CTV News it took over a year for him to find a unit in the same building as his 10-year-old daughter, adding he's afraid that would be impossible if their apartment is torn down for development.

He said many others in his apartment are also apprehensive about the future.

"Everybody is worried here because they don't know what's going to happen to them," he said.

The apartment on Bennett Street is one of four developments that have applied for rezoning.

Allan Fernandez, a member of Stop Demovictions Burnaby, said there are a lot of uncertainties for those residents.

"Right now there's no guarantee that the people being displaced can come back," he said. "Everybody who lives in this neighbourhood is working class -- and they barely have enough to survive as it is."

The group would like to see protections put in place for the tenants before any development gets the green light.

Mayor Mike Hurley said protections are on the way.

"I completely understand the angst of the tenants, certainly everything we're trying to do is we're trying to take that tension from them," he said.

Earlier this year, the mayor's housing task force looked at ways to improve housing affordability.

As a result of those findings and recommendations, Hurley said a tenant assistance plan will ensure tenants' rent will be subsidized if they end up paying more at a different location during construction.

He also promises renters will not have to pay more once they return to the newly developed condos.

"For these particular buildings, these tenants will have the option to move back with the same rent as when they left," he said.

That plan has not been passed yet but Hurley said that will happen in the next few weeks.

Neacsu said unless that becomes a bylaw, he remains skeptical.

"I know developers are here to make money. So I cannot really trust the developers until there is a bylaw," he said.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday at Burnaby City Hall for the four rezoning applications.

Stop Demovictions Burnaby and Alliance Against Displacement will be holding a rally ahead of the meeting.