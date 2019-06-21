

Not sure what to do on July 1 this year? Events are scheduled from Richmond to Whistler, Vancouver to Hope.

CTV News Vancouver will be broadcasting live from one of the largest parties, in Surrey, but here's a quick look at most of the events planned in B.C.'s Lower Mainland this Canada Day.

VANCOUVER

Those wanting to spend the day downtown will find celebrations taking place throughout the day. First, the morning kicks off at Canada Place with a citizenship ceremony welcoming 60 new Canadians at 9:30 a.m., and continues through the day with musical performances, exhibits and food trucks.

The day ends with a 20-minute fireworks show, which starts at 10:30 p.m. The best viewing locations include Canada Place, Harbour Green Park, Coal Harbour, Stanley Park near the 9 o'clock gun, Crab Park and the West Vancouver seawall between Ambleside and Dundarave.



For those sticking around East Vancouver, a Canada Day celebration is being hosted at Grandview Park on Commercial Drive. The free event is hosted by the Commercial Drive Business Society and Britannia Community Centre. From 12 to 3 p.m. there will be Indigenous performances, live bands, games and community booths.

Down at Granville Island, businesses are hosting events all day, including a parade, jazz performances, arts workshops and a lobster cookout. Other activities include a community paint-by-number, puppet making and dragon boat rides.



Moving into South Vancouver, the Sunset Community Association is once again offering up a family-friendly option at Sunset Community Centre, featuring free carnival rides, a barbecue and concessions and live entertainment. Festivities run from 12 to 4 p.m.

Those looking to stay active on Canada can head to the far west side of the city and take part in a Canada Day run through Pacific Spirit Park.

Runners can join a 1K kids' run or seniors' walk, a 5K or a 10K. Following the runs there will be refreshments and a Canada Day cake.



SURREY

The massive party at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre returns this Canada Day, starting at 10 a.m.

Headlining this year are Canadian acts Bif Naked and Our Lady Peace, but another 22 acts are also scheduled to perform at the event. CTV News Vancouver's Krissy Vann will also be celebrating in Surrey.

In addition to performances, the party features rides and games, a rodeo zone, exhibits, giveaways, food trucks and an Indigenous village. Also planned are a strawberry tea, sports zone and skateboard demo.

Fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.





DELTA

The Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Club holds an annual Canada Day celebration at Diefenbaker Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an official ceremony and giant-birthday-cake cutting at 1.

From noon to 4 p.m., Kirkland House invites the public to join in some free, old-fashioned fun. Offerings include a performance by the Delta Police Pipe Band, a family picnic, rides and games, a display of antique vehicles, live music and food.

The day’s activities conclude in Chalmers Park, where participants of all ages can enjoy activities, entertainment, light refreshments, and fireworks after sunset.



RICHMOND

For the 74th year, Canada Day will be celebrated in Steveston with the huge, full-day Salmon Festival.

The festivities include multiple stages with live entertainment including headliners 54-40, a salmon barbecue, pancake breakfast and parade.

This year, the City of Richmond has combined its own July 1 celebrations under the Salmon Festival's banner to avoid confusion for visitors.

The joint festivities will end with a fireworks show along the Steveston waterfront at 10:15 p.m.

A photo from the City of Richmond shows a Canada Day crowd.



SQUAMISH

Squamish will be hosting Canada Day festivities throughout the day, begin at 10 a.m. with a parade, followed by a First Nations welcome and singing of the national anthem.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. O’Siyam Pavilion and Junction Park will be packed with live performances, vendors, food trucks and a kids' zone.

Later into the evening from 7 to 10:30 p.m., Brennan Park will feature a beer garden and more live bands and festivities will wrap up with a fireworks show scheduled to start at 9.



WHISTLER

Festivities will be running all weekend in Whistler, but celebrations on July 1 include extended gondola hours, live music and fire pits with s'mores. Fireworks are also on the agenda for the evening.



WEST VANCOUVER

West Vancouver celebrates Canada Day with an annual picnic in John Lawson Park.

This year, the festivities begin at 2 p.m. with a citizenship ceremony. Live entertainment starts at 4:30 and continues until the fireworks display at 10:30.

There is also a Kids’ Zone with crafts and activities from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring their own picnic meals or purchase food from one of the food trucks that will be present.

The fireworks, which are lit from two barges floating near Canada Place and the Dundarave-Ambleside area, can be seen from John Lawson, but the best views are at Ambleside Park and Dundarave Park.



NORTH VANCOUVER

Families looking for a little more adventure on Canada Day can head to Grouse Mountain, where staff encourage visitors to deck themselves out in red and white as they enjoy the usual attractions like zip-lining and the mountain rope course.

At the mountaintop plaza beer garden, guests can eat Canadian classics such as beaver tails and poutine, drink Molson Canadian, and take in live music – performers to be announced on the Grouse website.

A photo from Grouse Mountain is shown.



There will also be plenty happening at Waterfront Park, where the Rotary Club of Lions Gate is holding its annual Canada Day celebration – which is once again free of charge.

From noon to 4 p.m., families can watch live performances, eat multicultural food and take part in family-oriented games. There will also be bouncy castles for younger children.



A photo shows festivities at Waterfront Park. (City of North Vancouver)



BURNABY

Over in Burnaby, families can enjoy a historical perspective on Canada Day at the Burnaby Village Museum, which is hosting events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can pose with actors decked out in clothing from the 1920s or learn about the history of Chinese migration to the city going back to the 1800s.

At Edmonds Plaza and Park, there will be cake, face painting, live performances and a host of multicultural entertainment from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., along with a youth soccer tournament and loonie swim at the Edmonds Community Centre.

Things will be going later at Swangard Stadium, where revellers can watch three back-to-back concerts from Coco Jafro, Nuela Charles and Stars.

The shows will be preceded with games, prize draws, exhibits and food trucks starting a 4:30 p.m., and be followed by Canada Day fireworks at 10 p.m.





NEW WESTMINSTER

Canada celebrations in New Westminster include what the city is calling "world class entertainment" and family friendly fun at the Queen's Park Bandshell.

The event includes games, crafts, entertainment, food and live performances by GinaLina, the Seabillys and Disco Funeral. Visitors are also invited to visit the spray park and farm.

The festivities start at 11:30 a.m. and are expected to run until 3:30 p.m.

Those looking to keep the party going later can head over to Westminster Pier Park for a multicultural festival celebrating Canadian diversity. Admission is free and the event runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Revellers interested in live performances are invited to the New Westminster Quay for the Hyack Canada Day festival, which includes performances by Barry Wilson and Carmina Bolinao.

That's also where the Canada Day fireworks will take place at 10 p.m. The celebration begins at noon.



PORT MOODY

Over in Port Moody, the Golden Spike Days Festival wraps up on Canada Day with performances by Tiller's Folly, Prism, Big Sugar and a Bryan Adams tribute act.

The gathering also includes food offerings from the likes of Snow Cloud, Trio's Truck and McGuire's Patty Wagon. Family friendly activities such as dog agility shows, classic cars, a swing ride and boat tours of Indian Arm are also on offer.

Admission is by donation and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rocky Point Park.

For those looking to get the party started over the weekend, the festival kicks off on Friday, June 28 with several live performances.



COQUITLAM

The largest Canada Day event in the Tri-Cities takes place in Coquitlam's Town Centre Park.

Admission is free and the event runs from noon to 10:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

The celebration includes live music and dance across two stages, food trucks, children's entertainment, arts and crafts, craft beverages and a variety of vendors.

There's also an adventure park with a 25-foot climbing wall and a vehicle showcase that runs from noon to 6 p.m.

The City of Coquitlam is also sharing important traffic information related to the festivities, warning drivers that Pinetree Way will be closed from Glen Drive to David Avenue from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for the fireworks show.

Canada Day festivities are seen in Coquitlam in this image from the city's Facebook page.



PORT COQUITLAM

Port Coquitlam starts its Canada Day celebrations early. Beginning at 8 a.m., the local Lions Club will be offering a pancake breakfast at Lions Park, as well as a free fishing derby with prizes for children ages 10 and under.

The breakfast concludes at 11, but festivities continue at Castle Park, where Port Coquitlam firefighters will be hosting their annual salmon barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Castle Park is also the place to enjoy Port Coquitlam’s community showcase. After opening ceremonies, the national anthem, and a flag raising at noon, local performers and choral groups will take the stage until 5 p.m. Live music performances will continue until 10 p.m., with a “grand finale pyro musical” and fireworks at dusk.

A photo from Port Coquitlam's Flikr page shows the 2018 fireworks.



WHITE ROCK

The annual Canada Day by the Bay party is planned at West Beach in White Rock. Family-friendly activities start at 10 a.m. and go until late, with fireworks scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m.

Events include opening ceremonies, live entertainment, vendors, face painting and a clown, as well as a citizenship ceremony and cake cutting.

Photo from the City of White Rock. Tap the image to view an events schedule and map.

The Semiahmoo First Nation also has Canada Day plans at Semiahmoo Park on Marine Drive.

There's a charity 5K, 10K and kids' run organized by the Surrey Urban Mission Society starting at 8 a.m.



MISSION

Head to Fraser River Heritage Park for a free event starting at 8 a.m. The party, which wraps up at 4 p.m., includes bouncy castles, performances, loggers, pony rides, a dog show, crafts and more.

Fireworks will be lit off at the Mission Raceway, where admission is free after 8:30 p.m. The show is expected to start at 10.

LANGLEY

Head to Willoughby Community Park, which is hosting family-friendly events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the agenda are items including a spray park, food trucks, mini golf and games.

The Langley Centennial Museum is also hosting an event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents of the Langley area can celebrate Canada's heritage with an event at the Fort Langley Historic Site.

Plans include multicultural music, a lesson in Metis jigging, a blacksmith demonstration, fiddling and dance, a game show and a fencing demonstration.

The site is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Image from the Fort Langley National Historic Site of Canada



PITT MEADOWS

Head to Spirit Square for a day of events in Pitt Meadows. Activities include a pancake breakfast, a car show, performances and an artisan market.

Dog lovers can watch a competition starting at 10:15, with prizes for best dressed, biggest and smallest dogs and the best trick. Prior to the show there will be canine fitness demonstrations.



MAPLE RIDGE

Maple Ridge celebrates Canada Day with a variety of events in Memorial Peace Park from noon to 6 p.m. In addition to two stages of live entertainment, the park will host a farmer’s market, artisan market, pony rides, face painting, food trucks, and more.

From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., the nearby ACT Arts Centre will offer free activities and demonstrations - including family friendly crafts, art, and music - for those looking to cool down and take a break from the outdoor festivities.



ABBOTSFORD

The City of Abbotsford's Canada Day event kicks off with a parade down South Fraser Way at 11 a.m., followed by live entertainment and a food truck festival at the Abbotsford Exhibition Park.

The festivities wrap up with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Over in Mt. Lehman, the neighbourhood's community association will host its annual Canada Day parade at the community hall.

The event features a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. before the parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m.

The Highstreet Mall will be offering live music from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well as ping pong and outdoor games.

Photo from the City of Abbotsford



CHILLIWACK

Chilliwack's holiday celebrations start with two pancake breakfasts, for those who are feeling very hungry.

The annual Sardis Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast takes place at the Evergreen Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., while the Chilliwack Fire Department's pancake breakfast kicks off at Chilliwack Fire Hall #1 at 8 a.m.

Entry to the Kiwanis breakfast is $5 while the fire department's breakfast is by donation.

After the breakfast wraps up, Townsend Park will be hosting live entertainment, a pop up market, food trucks and other activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with formal ceremonies kicking off at 6:45 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Photo from City of Chilliwack



HARRISON HOT SPRINGS

Harrison Hot Springs has a range of parades planned for those wanting to celebrate in the village.

The usual pancake breakfast at the fire hall starts at 8:30, running for two hours.

A pet parade, which is accepting entrants, starts at 10 a.m. at the plaza, before the main parade kicks off that evening at 5 p.m. along Hot Springs Road, Lillooet Avenue, St. Alice Street and Esplanade Avenue.

There's then a light parade from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

The day wraps up with fireworks at the waterfront at 10 p.m.



HOPE

Events ranging from a historic tour to a classic car show will be on display in Hope for Canada Day.

A classic car show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Over at Lightning Lake, a barbecue, face painting and Canadian music will be on display, with historical entertainers keeping attendants entertained.

A historical-themed event is taking place at the Kilby Historic Site, with a fully guided tour showcasing the history of the Kilby family and the community of Harrison Mills. A summer barbecue is also being offered.



AGASSIZ

Community celebrations are held in Centennial Park and Pioneer Park, and the Agassiz-Harrison Museum invites revellers to stop by for a Dominion Day themed scavenger hunt through its galleries.

