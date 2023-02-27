Evening, overnight snow likely to impact commute in Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER -

Snowfall that began in Metro Vancouver Monday afternoon will likely last overnight and impact the morning commute, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The agency issued a special weather statement for the region, saying the amount of snow that will accumulate will vary widely across the region based on elevation and proximity to the ocean.

"Most locations can expect 2 to 4 centimetres. Some locations may receive none, while others receive near 10 centimetres."

People are being encouraged to monitor the latest travel conditions and weather alerts online.

Mainroad Contracting announced that its snow plan has been activated, and that lane closures are in effect on two of the region's busiest crossings.

On the Port Mann Bridge, the HOV lanes are closed east and westbound. On the Alex Fraser, "rolling closures" are in place with the potential for a full closure of the slow lanes.

Motorists are being asked to give crews room to work and to drive to conditions.

A snowstorm over the weekend blanketed the region causing cancellations and delays at Vancouver International Airport. On Saturday, roughly 15 per cent of flights were preemptively called off in anticipation of overnight conditions. In total, the storm caused 201 cancellations. By Monday, the airport said full operations had resumed.

The weekend blast of winter weather also resulted in power outages for an estimated 80,000 BC Hydro customers across the province on Sunday morning. The combination of wet, heavy snow and gusty winds increased the risk of breaking branches and downed trees, which impacted the utility's system. Service was restored to the vast majority of people by nightfall Sunday.

Residents of the community of Buntzen Bay, however, were left in the dark overnight with service expected to be restored some time on Monday afternoon.