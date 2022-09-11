Evacuation orders issued, Highway 1 lanes closed as gusty winds spread Fraser Valley wildfire

The Flood Falls Trail fire near Hope, B.C., is seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (B.C. Wildfire Service) The Flood Falls Trail fire near Hope, B.C., is seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener