Evacuation orders, alerts due to wildfire near Hope, B.C. no longer in effect
Evacuation orders and alerts that were issued due to a wildfire burning near Hope, B.C., have been rescinded, according to local authorities.
The Flood Lake Trail wildfire was first discovered last Thursday and has since grown to over 500 hectares.
The Fraser Valley Regional District and the District of Hope announced Tuesday that everyone who has had to flee their property can return.
Evacuation alerts have also been lifted for residents who had been told to prepare to leave home on short notice.
However, the fire is still active and classified as out of control, which the districts warn could mean renewed orders and alerts in the event of "new ignitions, lightning strikes or a change in prevailing winds." Those heading back home are also advised to check their property for any signs of damage.
Details on properties impacted by the alerts and ordered are available online.
No structures have been damaged but the fire did force a stretch of Highway 1 to close.
UPDATE ON FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS
As of Tuesday morning, the BC Wildfire Service reported 64 firefighters, eight helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment had been deployed to try and contain the blaze. It is suspected to be human caused.
The helicopters continue to bucket the fire, but are working in difficult terrain that is steep and treacherous.
“There’s a lot of rolling debris and then there’s material that’s on fire that’s falling down slope and starting fires further down slope,” explained Hugh Murdoch, an incident commander.
Smoke from the fire, which is believed to be human-caused, continues to choke the skies in the area.
“I’ve got the mask on because of the intense smoke,” said Carole Firth who was travelling through the area Tuesday.
Roy Firth described the smoke as “pretty heavy, hard to see the mountains.”
The intense smoke has led to continued air quality advisories in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
“We’ve been staying indoors, my wife and I because it’s pretty smoky out and it’s hard on our lungs,” said long-time Hope resident Paul Bolton.
In Manning Park, another wildfire is still burning. The Heather Lake fire, sparked in the U.S., is almost 11,000 hectares in size. Six thousand of those hectares are burning in B.C.
“Where we’re seeing most of the growth now is well within the park, not challenging the highway,” Murdoch explained, adding he felt they were making good progess on the fire.
Another massive B.C. wildfire is called aggressive Battleship Mountain, 50 km west of Hudson’s Hope. It’s close to 29,000 hectares in size. Fire crews are using planned ignitions to try and cut off growth. But there is concern about winds and warmer weather.
There are more than 180 wildfires burning in B.C. right now. Five of are considered “of note,” meaning they are highly visible to the public or pose a threat to public safety.
