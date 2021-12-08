Evacuation order lifted for 400 properties in Abbotsford, B.C., as flood cleanup continues

Hundreds more flood evacuees are being allowed to return home to the Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford, B.C., as the city continues cleaning up from last month's catastrophic flooding.

Mayor Henry Braun announced Wednesday that rapid damage assessments have been completed for houses, barns and garages in the southern Sumas Prairie, allowing officials to lift an evacuation order for 400 properties.

"Ensuring the safety of our residents is our priority," Braun said.

About 200 homes still remain under evacuation order.

Officials said people living in the Lake Bottom area of Sumas Prairie – the last remaining area with floodwaters – could be able to return home in the coming days.

Water levels in Lake Bottom have decreased by about 50 centimetres over the last two days, Braun said.

"We have also made good progress in conducting road, bridge and culvert rapid damage assessments, which supports us safely getting people back to their properties in the near future," the mayor added.

With restoration work underway, the city is setting up a transfer station at Riverside Road near McConnell Road for mixed waste, bagged drywall and mattresses damaged during the floods.

Abbotsford also started a water disinfectant process for the Sumas Prairie area on Tuesday, and officials said recently returned evacuees may notice a "chlorine odour."

"This should be minimal as the 'Do Not Use' water advisory which allows for flushing only remains in place," Braun said.

A second potable water station is also being set up at Whatcom and Vye roads on Thursday. It will have the same hours as the first one at No. 2 Road and Boundary Road, which is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.