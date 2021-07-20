VANCOUVER -- An area of B.C.'s District of Sicamous is under evacuation order as of Tuesday afternoon as officials monitor the nearby Two Mile Creek wildfire.

The order issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at the Shuswap Emergency Program's Emergency Operations Centre at around 2 p.m. applies to an area near the boundary of the district and Electoral Area E.

The latest from the BC Wildfire Service suggests the fire is about 10 hectares, and classified as out of control.

As it is burning near Highway 97A, drivers are advised to monitor DriveBC.ca for possible closures.

No addresses have been given, but the area is described as "south of the terminus of Sherlock Road, southeast of Cook Avenue, Gillis Avenue, Larch Avenue, east of Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake, and north of Sicamous Creek."

A map is embedded below, and a larger version can be viewed here.

All residents of the area under the order are to leave immediately.

A section immediately north is under evacuation alert, meaning residents within that area should be prepared to leave at short notice, but do not need to leave their homes thus far.

That area is described as "south of the Trans-Canada Highway, south of Stadnicki Road, east of Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake, and northwest of Cook Avenue, Gillis Avenue, Larch Avenue, and including Sherlock Road."