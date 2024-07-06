Environment Canada issues widespread warnings as intense heat wave settles over B.C.

More than two dozen regions in British Columbia are under warnings as a heat wave expected to push temperatures into the low 40s in the coming days settles over much of the province.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for more than two dozen regions, saying a "building ridge of high pressure" is bringing extreme temperatures to much of the province.

The warnings cover much of B.C.'s bottom third, inland sections of the central and norths coasts, as well as the northeastern part of the province.

The weather office says the worst of the heat wave is expected to start Sunday.

While it says temperatures are expected to moderate by the middle of the week, "the timing is currently uncertain."

Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix is urging residents to figure out where their homes are coolest and keep windows and blinds closed during the hottest times of day.

Dix also says vulnerable people are at high risk during heat waves, as are seniors.

Environment Canada and local medical health officers say they expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

The weather office says early signs of heat illness could include fatigue, thirst, headache, unusually dark urine, and can rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies.

It says people should drink plenty of water and to check on neighbours and anyone who lives alone.

Anyone experiencing a heat-related emergency is encouraged to call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.