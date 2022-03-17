Enoki mushrooms sold in B.C. recalled over possible Listeria contamination

A brand of enoki mushrooms sold in B.C. was recalled by Health Canada due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recall, posted Wednesday, warned consumers to throw away or return Golden Medal brand enoki mushrooms sold in 200 gram bags. Anyone who thinks they became sick from eating the recalled product should call their doctor.

While the mushrooms were sold in B.C., they may have been distributed to other provinces, Health Canada said. The UPC for the product is 6 953150 100684.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause illness. Health Canada said in its recall that food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make a person sick.

"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," Health Canada's warning said.

"Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk."

Health Canada said no illnesses associated with the product have been reported. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is ensuring the mushrooms are removed from stores.