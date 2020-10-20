VANCOUVER -- Customers at a Surrey pharmacy and grocery store are being warned of recent, possible COVID-19 exposures.

Parent company Loblaws posted multiple warnings Tuesday, saying employees at two locations recently tested positive for the disease.

The first notice is for the Shoppers Drug Mart at 12830 96 Ave. The employee's last day at that location was on Oct. 9.

A second notice was posted about the Real Canadian Superstore on King George Boulevard, near 76 Avenue. At that location, the employee who tested positive last worked on Oct. 12.

During her briefing Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said 499 more COVID-19 cases were recorded over the weekend in B.C.

"Many of the new cases in these past few days are connected to new clusters and outbreaks, many of them small, but some larger, especially associated with our essential services, places like grocery stores, places like food processing plants, where we know there can be a challenge in managing," she said.

"Our contact tracing teams are working around the clock to track every new cases that emerges and they are good at what they do."

On Sunday, Loblaws also posted a warning about a No Frills employee in Langley. And, last week, parent company Sobeys said an employee at the Safeway in Penticton tested positive for the disease.

Both parent companies only keep notices online for two weeks. Personal information about employees is never released.