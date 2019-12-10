VANCOUVER -- Paramedics and firefighters are responding after a plane crashed on one of B.C.'s Gulf Islands Tuesday evening.

Few details have been confirmed, but the B.C. Ambulance Service said the plane went down on the northwest side of Gabriola, a small island located about five kilometres east of Nanaimo.

The size of the plane is unknown, and it's unclear how many people were on board or whether anyone was seriously hurt.

Nanaimo firefighters told CTV News the crash took place somewhere in the area of Decourcy Drive.

The Transportation Safety Board said it had only just learned about the crash at around 7:15 p.m., and had not determined whether a team would be sent to investigate Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Watch CTV News at 11:30 p.m. for the latest.