Elderly pedestrian struck in Burnaby has died
CTV News Vancouver Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 10:08AM PST
An elderly pedestrian was rushed to hospital after a crash near Willingdon Avenue and Beresford Street in Burnaby. (Jim Fong)
VANCOUVER -- An elderly woman hit by a vehicle in Burnaby Wednesday has died, Mounties confirmed the next day.
In an email, Cpl. Daniela Panesar told CTV News the pedestrian died as a result of the injuries caused by the crash.
"The contributing factors in the collision are still under investigation," she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott