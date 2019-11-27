VANCOUVER -- Mounties are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Burnaby.

RCMP said an 88-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

A section of Willingdon Avenue between Kingsborough and Mayberry streets was closed southbound for several hours as police investigated.

A white Hummer, a pile of clothing, and a cane could be seen behind yellow tape at the scene.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, and the circumstances are still under investigation, according to Mounties.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam video to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.