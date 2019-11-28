ABBOTSFORD -- A pedestrian has been killed in Abbotsford after being hit by a pickup truck on Clearbrook Road early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Abbotsford police say they were called to the intersection of Peardonville and Clearbrook roads following reports of a collision.

A woman in her 40s was hit by a pickup truck. She was taken to hospital and has since died from her injuries, police say.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is co-operating with police. She was not injured.

It’s not clear where the woman had been walking when she was struck and if she was within a crosswalk.

"Our traffic reconstructionists are on scene to be able to determine the cause of this accident and exactly the circumstances around how this incident occurred,” said Sgt. Judy Bird with the Abbotsford Police Department.

Personal belongings, including a visor, lay scattered across the road as police investigated. A Tim Hortons not far from the crash site was closed.

The woman’s name is not being released.

“This is very tragic for everybody, the family, as well as the driver of the truck. It was very traumatic for the people who witnessed this incident,” Bird said.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The woman’s death in Abbotsford marks the second pedestrian fatality in Metro Vancouver in less than 24 hours.

An 88-year-old woman struck by a vehicle near Burnaby's Willingdon and Beresford Wednesday afternoon has since died, according to Burnaby RCMP.

In Abbotsford, police are asking any witnesses to Thursday morning’s crash to contact investigators.

They’re also reminding both pedestrians and drivers to slow down and use extra caution on the roads.

Clearbrook Road fully re-opened to traffic at about 11 a.m.

