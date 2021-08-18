VANCOUVER -- ​A plan for the long-promised replacement for the 62-year-old George Massey Tunnel connecting Richmond and Delta on Highway 99 has now been revealed by the province: an eight-lane, immersed tube tunnel.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming made the announcement in Richmond on Wednesday morning. The estimated cost of the project is $4.15 billion, with completion set for 2030.

In December 2020, the province said it received a business case outlining two options for a replacement crossing: an eight-lane bridge or an eight-lane tunnel. At the time, the Ministry of Transportation said it had consulted with the regional mayors' task force, Indigenous groups, TransLink and local municipalities to develop and consider options for the replacement.

During the 2013 election campaign, the BC Liberals announced they would replace the aging tunnel, but their plan for a 10-lane bridge was shelved after the New Democratic Party took office in 2017.

On Wednesday, the province said two of the eight lanes in the new, toll-free tunnel would be dedicated to bus rapid transit, and the crossing will also feature separated paths for cyclists and pedestrians.

According to the transportation ministry, a cost comparison between the tunnel and bridge options found the estimate for a bridge would be slightly more expensive, at $4.22 billion. The government said the tunnel option "limits any new visual, noise, shading, and lighting impacts" and "has the fewest impacts to agricultural land and will not introduce new navigational restrictions to the Fraser River".

As for the existing four-lane tunnel, the province said a technical analysis found removal would be required for either a bridge or tunnel crossing, and added it does not meet current seismic standards.

Meanwhile, work is beginning on transit and cycling infrastructure along the highway, and to replace the Steveston interchange, which the province said will be completed by 2025.

The 629-metre long George Massey Tunnel sees an estimated 80,000 vehicle trips a day.