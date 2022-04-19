Eco-Friendly Tech for Earth Month

Many consumers are looking to make sustainable and green choices when they shop.

Mathew Wilson, communications specialist at Best Buy, joined CTV Morning Live to share four eco-friendly tech picks for Earth Month.

House of Marley Get Together 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: This speaker offers multiple equalizer modes so music can be customized to suit any mood or occasion. It is IP65 water and dust resistant, which makes it a great companion for outdoor gatherings. It is an environmentally-concious choice with it's bamboo construction, eco-friendly REWIND fabric, and recyclable packaging.

House of Marley Get Together Mini 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: This speaker cranks out powerful sound in a portable package. Its small size combined with water and dust resistance makes the speaker perfect for trips to the beach. It is also made with bamboo construction, eco-friendly REWIND fabric, and comes in recyclable packaging.

Skullcandy Push Active In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: These headphones are perfect for those with an active lifestyle. Skullcandy has been making many strides to be environmentally conscious. The brand has partnered with facilities around the globe to recycle and upcycle Skullcandy products for resale. They have also been committed to reducing the amount of material in their packaging and converting to 100% recyclable materials.

Vitamix Powered Food Waste Recycler: This product is designed to reduce food waste drastically. Daily food waste and scraps can be converted into garden-ready fertilizer in hours. It boasts at 2L capacity that fits anywhere in the home.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.