Eby makes health-care pledges at campaign stop in northern B.C.
The leader of the BC NDP took his campaign message to Terrace on Tuesday, where he promised to add to the dozens of hospital upgrades and new builds his party has already undertaken.
David Eby was flanked by local candidates and other supporters as he committed to more health-care infrastructure in front of the Mills Hospital replacement, which is opening slightly ahead of schedule in November, rather than next spring.
“I am really proud to be part of a team that is taking our health-care challenges head on,” he said. “British Columbians deserve high-quality care no matter where you live in the province.”
The NDP told reporters a total of 30 hospitals in B.C. have seen expansions, refurbishments, or new builds since they came to power in 2017.
CTV News asked Eby how he planned to staff the bricks-and-mortar investments, considering in the past two years overnight emergency department closures have become commonplace in rural and remote communities, and even at a handful of acute-care facilities in the Lower Mainland.
Eby replied that the recruitment of family doctors would have an impact on the health-care system, but acknowledged “we still have big challenges, including rural emergency rooms, making sure they’re open and available.”
He said yesterday’s announcement of fast-tracking provisional licences for doctors and nurses trained in Canada would help, as would the new medical school in Surrey and the expansion of the UBC medical and nursing programs.
