Easter eggs and cherry blossoms: Here's what's happening in Vancouver this long weekend

Whether you're celebrating Easter or just enjoying a long weekend, there's plenty to do in Vancouver over the next few days.

Cherry Blossom Festival

This weekend marks the official start of the annual Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, which continues through April 25.

While much of the festival involves either organized or self-guided tours of the city's roughly 43,000 cherry trees, there are also a variety of events celebrating the arrival of the blossoms. Detailed information on the festival's offerings can be found on its website.

This weekend, much of the action is in David Lam Park, where "Blossoms After Dark" – a festival of illuminated trees, music and food – will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

On Saturday, the park will also play host to "The Big Picnic" – a celebration including more live music, food, activities and workshops under the blossoms – from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Big Easter Run

Saturday is also the ninth annual Big Easter Run, a holiday-themed fun run with courses of one, five and 10 kilometres in Jericho Beach Park.

In addition to the run itself, the event includes an Easter egg hunt and prizes for non-racing categories like "best costume," "best selfie/photo," and "best custom name."

The event begins at noon and registration is required to race or volunteer. More information can be found online.

Art fair and egg hunt

A free egg hunt is part of the program at the Pacific Arts Market's Spring Art Fair, which takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the market's West Broadway location.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated and will be rewarded with a gift bag, according to the event listing.

Meet a real Easter bunny

Rabbitats, Metro Vancouver's rabbit rescue charity, is hosting its annual Easter Bunnyfest this weekend.

The main event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Lulu Island Winery in Richmond, but pop-up events are also planned for Lansdowne Centre on Friday and Granville Island on Saturday. All three locations will have rabbits on hand, according to the rescue.

"Rabbitats Rescue Society hopes that people will resist the temptation of acquiring a rabbit during the Easter season and visit the rabbits at our Easter events or our Bunny Cafe (1696 Venables St., Vancouver) instead," the rescue says on its website.

'Battle of BC'

Fighting game enthusiasts will be at the Vancouver Convention Centre's west building this weekend for "Battle of BC 6," a competition featuring tournaments in Super Smash Bros., Tekken and Street Fighter, along with side events, vendors and cosplay.

It's too late to register to compete, but spectator passes can be purchased via the organizers' website.

New Museum of Vancouver exhibit

The Museum of Vancouver is debuting its new exhibit "True Tribal: Contemporary Expressions of Ancestral Tattoo Practices" this weekend.

Beginning Thursday, the exhibit looks at "30-plus years of Indigenous tattooing from around the world and the artists who are reconnecting with traditional skin marking practices," according to the MoV website, which also has more information on the featured artists.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Handmade pop-up market

First Pick Handmade will host its March 2024 pop-up market at the Heritage Hall on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Dozens of local vendors specializing in everything from fashion to food will be on hand. Admission is $3 and more information can be found on the market's website and Facebook page.