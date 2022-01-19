Early morning shooting inside warming centre sends 2 to hospital: Surrey RCMP

An early morning shooting at a warming centre in Surrey sent two people to hospital Wednesday.

Mounties said in a news release they were called to the warming centre on King George Boulevard, just north of 105A Avenue at about 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people who had what looked like gunshot wounds.

Both were taken hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both have been released since.

Police said one of the victims, a 24-year-old man, is believed to have been the target. The other victim is a 57-year-old woman.

Investigators don't think the shooting is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"The investigation is in early stages, a motive has not be determined, however, it appears to be a targeted shooting," said Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha in a news release.

As of about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Mounties said the serious crimes unit was still in the area collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.